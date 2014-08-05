McDaniel election challenge analyzed

Chris McDaniel's election challenge includes nearly 250 pages of evidence.



Attorney and political analyst Andy Taggart is a Thad Cochran supporter. He isn't convinced it will hold up.



"I would've thought all of with all of the carrying-on and emotional claims of voter fraud and irregularities, that when it was finally presented there would be the sense of, 'oh my goodness there's something really wrong with the election,'" explained Taggart.



Taggart thinks Chris McDaniel's camp invited people to have high expectations that fell flat with the final product.



"If I'm surprised at all, it's just that, sort of, is this it?" Taggart said.



McDaniel's attorney Mitch Tyner thinks they've got a solid case.



"We want the executive committee to have everything and I can just apply part of it the election still goes to Chris McDaniel instead of Thad Cochran," said Tyner.



Tyner explained the reasoning behind branching out from just the voting records and including Facebook posts.



"There's just a sampling of it, but on social media, self-described Democrats were bragging they were elated that they controlled the outcome of Republican primary," described Tyner.



Some have cast doubts on how post-election polling will hold up in the challenge. Tyner says it goes back to the election law that says a person shouldn't vote in a primary unless they intend to support that party's nominee. That's why McDaniel is criticizing Cochran's outreach to Democrats.



"We knew it violated the statute, but how are we going to prove that?" Tyner asked. "So it that point we need to know, did people violate statute?"



The results were one of the only new parts of the challenge. Other sections were previously discussed in some format before the filing.

McDaniel's team is requesting a response from the Republican party in four days and a hearing four days after that.

