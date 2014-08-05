Kosciusko man killed in one-car accident

A Kosciusko man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a one car accident on the Natchez Trace in Leake County.

Fifty-six year old Dr. Perry Lishman suffered a medical related incident that caused him to lose control of the vehicle. The car rolled over several times.

Lishman's wife and two children were taken to UMMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

