Three charged after beating of 75-year-old Canton man

Xavier Johnson, the man accused of beating a 75-year-old man in his driveway, appeared in court Wednesday morning. He is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, burglary/breaking and entering. His bond was set at $750,000.

The victim, Bobby Hall, was attacked while getting a newspaper in his driveway. Hall, a well-known businessman, previously employed Johnson at one of his businesses.

Canton Police say Johnson beat Hall with a blunt object and robbed him.

"From Mr. Johnson own admission, he did definitely have something to do with the crime so we do have enough to tie him directly to the crime," said Assistant Chief Juan Cloy with the Canton Police Department.

We are told that Johnson has been assigned an attorney and will have a pre-trial hearing.

Neighbors say the attack definitely has them on edge and remaining vigilant.

"The same day I actually called the police because we had a suspicious vehicle parked across the street," said Steve Lindsey, who lives on that same road. "We're all praying for Mr. Hall for a recovery like I said everybody just needs to stay vigilant regardless."

Two other women appeared in court on Wednesday and are also charged.

Twenty-three year-old Ashley Williams and 29-year-old Kimberly Williams, who are sisters, have been charged with accessories after the fact, receiving stolen property and credit card fraud.

Officials say they were caught after using the victim's credit card at a local Walmart. Police say surveillance video shows the sisters using the cards.

Hall was left unconscious in his yard after the attack and remains hospitalized in a coma. His vital signs are stable.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.