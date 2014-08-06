Man alleges McDaniel staffer paid him to lie about vote buying

Vote buying allegations were launched against Thad Cochran's staff in July. Now, a state agency is releasing the version of events they've been told.

The story first appeared on a website claiming a Meridian man was paid by the Cochran campaign to buy votes. The Cochran campaign admitted he did work for them but never to buy anyone's vote.

The question now is could new information impact McDaniel's challenge?

"I would've been surprised all along if they had won, to be honest with you," said Millsaps College political science professor Kenneth Townsend. "I think this is very much an uphill battle for the McDaniel campaign. And I think this makes the hill just that much steeper for them to climb."

Townsend is talking about Exhibit A of Chris McDaniel's challenge. It includes audio of an interview with Stevie Fielder of Meridian. Fielder originally said he was paid by Thad Cochran staffers in a scheme to pay people to vote.

In a statement the Attorney General's office says, "We confirmed that Fielder said he was paid $2,000 and told what to say. He admitted that he lied about buying votes. According to Fielder, Noel Fritsch paid him."

Noel Fritsch is Chris McDaniel's campaign spokesman. His name comes up around 16 minutes into the 20-minute audio recording.

Townsend said it could throw the general credibility of the challenge into question.

"Turns out not to have potentially been true?" asked Townsend. "And not only is it not true potentially but maybe someone on your own staff paid someone to say this wasn't true? That's bad."

Fritsch was asked for comment. He would not directly address the Attorney General's statement on the record.

Cochran's spokesman says the Attorney General's statements back up what they've been trying to say from the start.

"We didn't have anything to do with it," said Cochran spokesman Jordan Russell. "Whoever paid this guy wasn't us. We didn't buy any votes. And we've been vindicated in this matter. "

The Attorney General's office is not prepared to release additional information at this time. They could not comment on the next steps in the investigation.

