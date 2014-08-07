McDaniel challenge: What's next?

Fritsch says the campaign is disappointed the executive committee won't review the challenge. Source: WLBT

ChrisMcDaniel's camp didn't get its first choice for the challenge hearing.

"Especiallygiven that party actually was responsible for the election, that would've beenthe perfect place," explained McDaniel spokesman Noel Fritsch.

Fritschsays the campaign is disappointed the executive committee won't review thechallenge. GOP ChairmanJoe Nosef's letter to McDaniel's attorney explains that the timetable wouldn'tallow the executive committee sufficient time to review the challenge.

The next stepwill put the campaign in front of a judge.

"Wewill file for judicial review," said Fritsch. "The timing on that isa little uncertain. We have to wait the minimum of 10 days and we still don'tknow where that will be yet," said Fritsch.

Thestate law says judicial review is typically filed in the county where thevoting irregularities happened. McDaniel's challenge alleges problems inmultiple counties. They'll now have to pick one for the court case.

"Would go to the circuit court and weassume it would be the Challenger versus the Mississippi Republicanparty," explained Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann. "And at theend of that one way or another either they'll be declared the winner or not."

Hosemannsays it's best that way because McDaniel's campaign has not requested a newelection, but to be declared the nominee.

"Thatprocess will go forward without tax payers of the state of Mississippi or ouragency, circuit clerks, election commissioners, being involved, and that's agood thing," said Hosemann. "It is a party primary. It is not a stateprimary and we ought not be spending tax payer dollars on it."

We will continue to follow the details of thischallenge.And let you know when anything is filed in circuit court.

