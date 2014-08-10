MS Horse Fest 2014 draws hundreds

A first of its kind event made its way to the Capitol city this weekend.

It's called Mississippi Horsefest 2014 and it included a little bit of something for everyone in the equestrian community.

We caught up with Gracey Miles, 9, who loves to ride horses.

"Shes been riding pretty much since she can walk," said her mother, Cindy Miles. "She practiced yesterday did some training runs and did really good and getting some really good experience and getting her out and getting her exposed."

Miles got some of that exposure at horse fest. The Director of Public Relations for the event, Stan Johnson, said he and his team wanted to bring people from all walks of life together.

"To kind of bridge the gap between the two major rodeos, different horse shows that goes on here in the state of Mississippi preferably here in Jackson Ms," said Shandell Henderson, the Founder and President of the Southern Horseman Association.

For the last two days, kids, teens and adults have been participating in a variety of activities like barrel racing, a crawfish boil and horsemanship seminars.

"There's a lot of people that don't know about it and they are really clueless when you talk about it so enlightening them on it and teaching them what we do and how we do things," said Joseph Prince, from Morton, MS.

There was also bull riding and live music from Aaron Coker and Jason Miller Band.

"All the events that they had planned have been great we went on the trail ride today with the party wagon," said Miles.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Share a Life Foundation...organizers were pleased with this year's turnout but want the event to be even bigger next year.

"I want to encourage all the sponsors that want to sponsor, get on board because we plan on doing this thing for years and years to come," said Henderson.

