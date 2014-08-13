Tenants complain of bed bugs at Pearl apt. complex

Roberson, who has her one month old grand baby living with her, hopes to see a solution soon. Source: WLBT

Some residents of Pearl are fired up because of a bed bug infestation problem at their apartment complex.

Tenants say the problem has been going on for years at the Colonial Terrace Apartments, but why hasn't it been fixed?

We first reported bed bug problems at Colonial Terrace back in 2012. Now more people have called 3 On Your Side seeking help.

Gwen Roberson, was one of those calls. She showed us the furniture she had to toss because her apartment is full of bed bugs.

"They're everywhere crawling through the walls, crawling through my furniture," Roberson explained. "I had to throw my kids bed set out, I had to throw away my living room set."



She's lived at Colonial Terrace for 7 months and says the bed bug infestation is getting worse. Her son is now covered in bites.

"My son had been coming to me for a couple of months now with bite marks on him but I didn't realize what they were," said Roberson. "I thought they were mosquito bites."



Other tenants have also come forward and given us photos.

"They have sprayed my house three different times and I'm still infested with them," said one tenant.

Leasing Manager Wayne Edwards says he's aware of the bed bugs. He showed us receipts for every time certain apartments have been sprayed.

"We try to catch things before it gets out of hand," said Edwards. "We spray this place every month once a month, first Thursday of every month for roaches and if anyone has complaints about bed bugs, if they let me know immediately it's taken care of."

Last Saturday Roberson's apartment was sprayed but she's still seeing them. We got the apartment's exterminator on the phone.

"Probably some cases if not most cases, a follow up will have to be performed," said Joel Byrd from Byrd Termite and Pest solutions. "Usually we give it a few days, if not a week."

Roberson, who has her one month old grand baby living with her, hopes to see a solution soon.

"Shut this whole section down with the blue tarp, cover it and spray it like they're supposed to, in order to get rid of the problem. Other than that they are going to continue to go from apartment to apartment."

In 2012, Pamela Freeman and Kelly Lancaster reported the same issues. They have since moved out.

We plan to follow up with Roberson in a week to see if the bugs are gone, we'll let you know the status.

