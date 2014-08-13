McDaniel campaign says challenge to be filed in court Thursday

Chris McDaniel's campaign says they plan to file an election challenge in court Thursday morning. It's been exactly one week since the Mississippi Republican Party executive committee's decision not to review it.

Wednesday, McDaniel sent a letter to his supporters asking them to chip in for legal challenge expenses. He says the case is strong with more than 300 pages of affidavits detailing election problems.

The campaign stands by the idea that it's not just clerical errors. The letter says there was a coordinated effort by party leaders to mislead some of the folks in charge at the precinct level.

In a highlighted portion, he says the challenge will have consequences both in Mississippi and across the nation.

As a reminder, McDaniel's attorney, Mitch Tyner, appeared in the list of irregular and crossover votes from Madison County. The campaign says it's just another indication that there were problems with the election and record keeping.

We will continue to follow this story and let you know exactly when McDaniel files for judicial review and in which county.

