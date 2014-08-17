Local organizations hold backpack giveaways for returning students

Monday Jackson Public School students head back to school and a few local organizations are making sure they head back with all the supplies they need.

Two back pack giveaways took place in the Capitol City Sunday.

Organizers called an event at Skate and Shake a Student Summit. They had health vendors on hand, guest speakers, food and they gave away backpacks and it was all free.

This was the line for school supplies at Parham Bridges Park in Jackson. A local radio station, 97.7 and the local chapter of Omega Psi Phi were among the sponsors for that event.

Sunday's event was the 7th year for the giveaway.

And across town at the Skate and Shake off of Terry Road, kids and parents piled in for the summit. Organizers of both events say they wanted to do their part and help those families in need.

"Anyway you can give back you should be doing so and when you come out and everything that was marked and sponsored was given away, we're out of food, we're out of school supplies, it's been a great day," said Jerry Moore, Giveaway Organizer.

"We have a lot of vendors, everything is completely free to the kids, they can come skate for free from 3-7. We're also giving away backpacks with free school supplies in them and that is on a first come, first serve basis, the child has to be present," said Stacy Vance, organizer for Skate and Shake.

Many districts are already back in school and Monday JPS students will head back, so these events will help ease the burden off parents.

