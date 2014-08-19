Local group joins protesters in Ferguson

The protests started off peacefully, but in Lawrence's cell phone video, you can see where the group of protestors were targeted with tear gas. Source: WLBT

Tyson Jackson, a local community activist also went to Ferguson. He says he has friends and family who live there and knows people who live at the apartment complex feet away from where the shooting happened.

The protests continued in Ferguson Monday as residents continue to demand answers in the shooting death of Michael Brown and here locally, a group of people from Jackson decided to join.

The group consisted of local community activists and attorneys. As soon as the news of Mike Brown's killing hit the air waves - local attorney C. J. Lawrence took interest.

He started a social media movement with a hashtag, #iftheygunnedme down, which trended globally and rallied his friends to go join protestors in Ferguson.

"You'll never get the complete story if you are watching it from the television or from the sideline, said Lawrence. "The only way to truly understand what's going on is to be there. The first thing we did was go to stand on the front lines along with peaceful protestors who had their arms up in the air, chanting, hands up don't shoot there were police on the other side of them with AR 15s, automatic weapons."

"They shot out either smoke or tear gas as well as flash grenades from about 25 feet away into a crowd of people," Lawrence explained.

"What I seen out there was police officers who were prepared for urban warfare," said Jackson. That's what we seen and their style of weaponry, tactics, were all if we were in Afghanistan somewhere."



Lawrence and Jackson say the situation in Ferguson hits close to home, being black men in America.

"Mike Brown was killed and they are upset about that, they are standing with the families, they are wondering to themselves is my son next? Am I next?" said Jackson. "Those questions were there, but more importantly it was I'm tired of this, I'm tired of this oppression."



Lawrence says he'll continue to speak out in order to spark social change.

"What we would want the most in this world is for Mike Brown to have never been shot in the first place, for Mike brown to never be gunned down in the first place," said Lawrence. "True justice in my opinion, would be to deter things like this from happening in the future."



The group says it plans to go back to Ferguson. They invite anyone to join them in order to spark social change.

