Things heat up at community forum for JPD Chief candidates

In the next few days Jackson will have a new police chief. Monday night, residents heard from the two finalists, JPD Interim Chief Lee Vance and Canton Assistant Police Chief Juan Cloy, during the last community engagement forum.

Mayor Tony Yarber, who chooses the police chief, wanted to see how the candidates engage with the community first hand and get residents feedback.

Ella Robinson has been living in Jackson for years and unfortunately has been a victim of crime.

"I'm a senior citizen and I have some reservations because I was broken in on last year and that's not a good feeling," Robinson explained.

Robinson came to the community forum Tuesday tonight to hear what the two Jackson Police chief finalists have to offer.

"Served under 4 police chiefs, didn't quit, didn't go to task force, didn't go to Canton," said JPD Interim Chief Lee Vance.

"I saw people hurt and die, so don't tell me that you can ride around the streets for 30 days and get some stats down, you been here for 7 years, where the stats at," said Juan Cloy, Assistant Chief for Canton PD.

Cloy has worked with the FBI and JPD officers union.

"From being shot at, to working with the FBI to being in the union, being involved with all kind of civic groups, cultural organizations so it's not just policing that molded me," said Cloy.

Vance has more than 25 years with the Jackson Police Department, working his way up from a recruit to assistant chief.

"I've been here for 27 straight years , from good times to bad times I've stayed," Vance explained. "I think I brought some things to the police department and the community that have helped us move forward and I think this is just the next natural step for me career wise."

The Mayor says he wanted these forums to get the public's input before he makes his decision.

"Tomorrow I'll interview these individuals to ensure that we mesh philosophically to ensure that they're people I can trust to get this job done and then I'll spend the next few days praying about it," said Mayor Yarber.

"It gave everybody in Jackson a chance to meet and greet both candidates and see what both of them can have, who has the best idea for Jackson," said Latoya Hulitt, a Jackson resident.

Mayor Yarber will make his choice Friday.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

