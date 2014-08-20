Attorneys wait for trial date in McDaniel election challenge

Special appointed judge Hollis McGehee understands time is of the essence in this election challenge. Source: WLBT

The heated Republican Senate race is on its way to making more history. A special judge held a status conference on the election challenge in Jones County Wednesday morning.

Special appointed judge Hollis McGehee understands time is of the essence in this election challenge. But there's one catch.

"It's a completely unique proceeding in the sense that none of us are aware of a statewide election contest has been tried before," said McGehee from the bench.

McDaniel wanted there to be a hold on printing ballots till the case was heard. He also wanted circuit clerks to preserve election materials. The judge didn't grant those injunctions.

The specifics of the case will play out in a trial that hasn't been set yet.

"I'm still focused on fully trying to complete this matter prior to the general election," explained McGehee.

And that's music to everyone's ears.

"We are pleased we are pleased very pleased that the court is handling this and expeditious fashion," said Cochran attorney Mark Garriga. "We are very pleased that the seriousness of this proceedings. We think this is the beginning of the end."



"Judge McGehee is putting us on the rocket docket, said McDaniel attorney Mitch Tyner. "He wants to get to a decision before November. Obviously I would prefer that he just be declared the winner but of course if the court finds that a new election is in order, we would be happy to have that as well."

Before the case makes it that far, Cochran's attorneys have questions about the time table.

"A very significant motion is going to be filed in this case," said Garriga. "It has to do with the timeliness. It was raised by the Mississippi Republican Party. We think it's (an) important issue. We hope that it will be addressed very quickly."

The judge plans to hear that motion next Thursday morning.

The judge originally planned to start the trial in this case on September 30th. Now, he thinks it will start no later than the 22nd.

