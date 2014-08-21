E-cigarettes getting included in bans across Mississippi

You've been seeing no smoking signs at businesses across Mississippi for years.

Now, a different kind of cig is under the microscope.

Capitol Grill owner Robert Elliot has seen more customers lighting up electronically.



"I haven't had any complaints," Elliot explained. "If I do have some complaints I'd have to listen a little closer to what those are I think it's just a convenience for the cigarette smokers."



Elliot has only had comments when someone was puffing a flavored vapor that other customers could smell. Otherwise, he's not trying to shut them down here.



"I've even had some employees that use them which I actually like because they can take two or three hits get back to work instead of taking an entire smoke break," said Elliot.



Concerns outweigh convenience for many groups like the Partnership for a Healthy Mississippi.



"The problem is what we don't know," said Executive Director Sandra Shelson. "And there's a whole lot we don't know about the cigarettes right now FDA doesn't regulate them at this point. Although there's movement in that direction."



Shelson says several organizations and even the state health department want to see more cities, like Tupelo, include e-cigarettes in their smoke free ordinances. For many cities, that means amending the policies already in place.



"I don't think it's going to be easy in large part because we are once again on the other side of the battle from the tobacco companies," explained Shelson.



She finds the target of those companies the most disturbing.



"The flavors that the companies are using are very attractive to young people there's bubblegum, strawberry," said Shelson. "It's more like candy."

Most of the smoking bans passed in Mississippi within the past year have included e-cigarettes.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

