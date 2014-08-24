JPD investigates motel robbery and attempted robbery

Jackson Police are looking for suspects in an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery at two Jackson motels.

JPD Officer Colendula Green said around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, someone tried to rob the Dollar Save Inn on Frontage Road and minutes later, down the road, the E.com Lodge was held up.

In both of those incidents the suspect descriptions are similar, but investigators are trying to figure out if it's the same guy.

Dilip Kumar Patel, owner of the Dollar Save Inn, showed us surveillance video at the attempted robbery.

In the video, you can see the suspect wearing a ski mask, a tan Dickie jacket with a hood and blue jogging pants. He enters the motel, comes up to the window, shows his gun and demands money.

Patel says he immediately fell to the floor.

"They showed me the gun and said give me money, I said hold on and I got down and they already left," Patel said.

Reporter: Wow, did that make you feel?

"I'm very scared ma'am so I can't sleep the whole night," Patel said.

Reporter: Your family was here?

"Yes, my wife, my son, everybody here," added Patel.

Less than ten minutes after that attempted robbery, investigators said the E.Com Lodge on South Frontage Road was robbed.

The owner said he noticed glass broken surrounding the front entrance, several pieces of brick were lying on the floor.

Police said the suspect, with a similar description as the suspect in the Dollar Save Inn incident, came behind the counter and demanded money. He then took off.

If you have any information about these incidents, or know the suspect in the video, please call the Jackson Police Department.

