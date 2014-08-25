Rules change protects children with TANF benefits

Calls for change are being heard by one state agency. And it goes back to your taxpayer dollars. The new law requires TANF or welfare applicants to answer a questionnaire that could lead to drug testing. Assistance would be cut off if someone tested positive after treatment. The ripple effect of that is what put advocates on notice.

"As policies are being made we know unintended consequences happen and those unintended consequences get passed on to the families and in this case passed on to the children," said Cassandra Welchin.

Welchin works with the Mississippi Low-Income Child Care Initiative. The group participated in a TANF public hearing with the Department of Human Services last month. Testimonies came from childcare providers, parents and lawmakers. Most of the concerns were about the risk of children getting benefits cut off due to poor decisions by their parents.

"Children don't need their services interrupted," explained Welchin. "They need to be able to continue to have food to eat to, be able to still attend childcare, so they can be educated."

DHS took those concerns into consideration. The implementation was delayed until the public hearing was complete. It took effect August 1st instead of July 1st. The change decided on? The penalty for a second negative drug test will only be for the individual, not the whole family. The ACLU had pushed for that option.

"Can fill out the form for protective payee another adult another stand and the benefits can continue on for the children," described ACLU Legal Director Charles Irvin.

Irvin is glad to see a small change in the rules but he's concerned about the effectiveness of the questionnaire and who will pay for the treatment.

"This is going to be a strain upon the system," said Irvin. "When there are better ways to address issues across the entire population for drug use."

The organizations don't want to completely drop the ball on this issue. They'll follow the implementation and work with allies in the legislature next session. Ultimately, they'd like to see it repealed.