Congressman Gregg Harper talks hot button issues

The state of our union gets a lot of attention these days. There's a growing dissatisfaction with Congress. Mississippi Congressman Gregg Harper says that's one reason the summer recess is important. But it's almost time to return to Washington.

"There's a lot of work to do," said Harper. "And when you're in an election cycle, things kind of get lost there. And with that divided government it's hard to get substantive things done."

Harper says there are issues that can't be ignored when Congress returns to Washington next month. One is the situation in Syria and Iraq. The Islamic State or ISIS militants are continuing their intense fighting. Harper is concerned we've created the perception that we're weak internationally.

"We need to make sure that we have the President and the assets to show that we mean business," explained Harper. "That we're not going to sit back and allow this to come here, and we need to make sure that we take the fight to them wherever they are."

Meanwhile, America is facing crisis at home, along its border.The immigration debate is expected to carry over to more legislation from the Capitol.

"Before you can have an overall discussion on these issues, how about let's go ahead and enforce the laws we have that we can to secure the border," described Harper. "That's step number one."

Before the break, the House approved a border-security funding bill to speed up deportations of Central American children.

"We need to send the message to those parents or families that are spending money to try to get their child across the U.S. border that it's a waste of money," Harper said.

Despite the strain of an election year, Harper is optimistic that Republicans can take control of the Senate come November

"That is extremely important in a divided government and I think we have a lot of things we can do if we can make that happen," explained Harper.

Congressman Harper wants Mississippians to know there's still work being done in areas that impact them most. One of those that's gotten more attention is telemedicine.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

