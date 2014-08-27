Mistrial declared in murder case after witness is shot and killed

A judge has ordered a mistrial in a murder case in which the key witness was gunned down a day before he was scheduled to testify.

Yazoo County District Attorney Akillie Malone Oliver says Perry Bernard Hollins was set to testify in the trial of Jelani Miles that began Tuesday in Yazoo County Circuit Court.

She says he was killed a day before his testimony.

"The day he was suppose to testify, he got murdered the day before," said Andre Lloyd, Interim Chief for Yazoo PD. "Right now we are just investigating it to see if the trial had anything to do with the shooting."

Miles is charged with murder in the October 2011 deadly shooting of Cortez Tate. Oliver says Tate was shot inside of a car on Ethel Street. Officials say Tate was driving and Hollins was a passenger in that vehicle during the time of the murder.

"I'm still hurting because Justice has not been served and with this happening to Perry Hollins which was his best friend and also eye witness now that he's gone I'm just basically just bummed," said Samantha Henderson, Cortez Tate's girlfriend. "It's been almost 3 years and I feel that 3 years is long enough and I feel that his trial should have still went on regardless as to what happened."

Coroner Ricky Shivers says Monday night 28-year-old Perry Bernard Hollins was found dead, inside his car, with two gunshot wounds.

Shivers says the homicide happened on Rainbow Street.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found Hollins body inside an overturned car.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has taken over a the homicide case. No arrests have been made in Hollins' death.



We've learned from family members there was a second shooting, Tuesday night, where someone shot at Miles' brother's home. Yazoo City Police Chief Andre Lloyd says Jelani Miles was inside the home when someone fired the shots inside.

" We will work hard to get justice for these families," said Lloyd. "This was some senseless murders and they need justice."

