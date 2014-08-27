Senate campaigning continues amid challenge

Chris McDaniel is requesting more records while other candidates are looking ahead to November. Chris McDaniel's attorney subpoenaed the election records from 46 Circuit Clerks on Monday. He asks the info be turned over by Friday. There is a long list of documents that are being requested.

"Both legal teams want to ensure the election records are secure, and both teams want to be present as records are reviewed," said McDaniel spokesman Noel Fritsch. "So rather than chase down records in over half of Mississippi's counties, the Jones County Circuit Clerk has agreed to maintain custody of the records, which would've been introduced as evidence at trial eventually anyway."



That challenge is on the fringe of preparations for the general election. Thad Cochran is moving forward while Chris McDaniel is holding out hope.

Whether it's a campaign stop or appearance at an event, the U.S. Senate candidates are trying to take advantage of every opportunity to show their faces.

Senator Thad Cochran was part of a groundbreaking ceremony in Flowood Wednesday. He's been back on the campaign bus making rounds across the state during the Senate's summer break.

"People are beginning to realize we're getting towards the end of the campaign season," explained Cochran. "But we still have a ways to go."

Meanwhile, the saga of Cochran versus Chris McDaniel isn't over. Special judge Hollis McGehee will take up new motions in the election challenge Thursday.

Cochran's attorneys have filed a motion asking the case be dismissed. Cochran didn't go into much detail when asked about it.



"I'm satisfied that justice will be done," said Cochran. " I have faith in the judicial system and our state to make good solid decisions."



The state election commissioners have approved the November ballots that include: Thad Cochran, Travis Childers and Shawn O'Hara. As Childers campaigns, he's trying to position himself as the reasonable choice.



"We have to leave all of this hatefulness alone and all of this divisiveness," explained Childers at the Neshoba County Fair. "Somewhere along the way we just lost courteousness."



There have been questions of whether McDaniel supporters would be willing to turnout in November if McDaniel isn't successful in his election challenge. But Cochran believes he can win the general election.



"We welcome all the supporters who want to ensure that we do the best thing we can for the future of our state," said Cochran. "And that's our commitment. to work for the state and not just individual egos of political activists."

As long as the case isn't dismissed Thursday, the judge plans to start the election challenge trial on September 16th. He will allow more than two weeks for proceedings.

