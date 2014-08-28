School districts sue state for lack of funding

Other districts have 30 days to join in this lawsuit. They're currently asking for $115 million in back pay. Source: WLBT

Fourteen school districts are asking the state to pay up. They have now taken the issue to court with a former governor leading the charge.

Funding for public education has a formula known as MAEP. It's the Mississippi Adequate Education Program. What's caused the stir in recent years and now is that the legislature has under funded that by $1.5 billion since 2009.

"The school districts throughout the state of Mississippi cannot live without this funding and local districts are being forced to raise local taxes to make up for the money that is being held hostage in Jackson," explained Former Governor Ronnie Musgrove.

Musgrove wants a judge to order the legislature to never under fund the formula again. The legal argument is based on one word, "shall". State law says the legislature "shall" fully fund MAEP.

"I could not stop by and have one of Mississippi's greatest legislative achievements rendered meaningless by leaders of the legislature," said Musgrove.

He says the impact of reduced funds is evident.

"So many of the districts have a shortage of school buses, cut programs, reduce the number of teachers/ teacher aids, that they have actually affected classroom performance," described Musgrove.

Others are questioning Musgrove's motives. Claiborne Barksdale is a supporter of The Parents Campaign.

"This lawsuit is not the way to go and is very unfortunate," said Barksdale in a statement. "Millions of dollars will go into Ronnie's and other lawyers' pockets instead of into the schools. The irony is striking."

There's an active campaign going on to get a constitutional amendment for MAEP on the 2015 ballot. Those folks don't want you to get confused that they're on the same page as Musgrove.

"With the Better Schools, Better Jobs approach, instead of legal damages, if the constitution is violated, a court simply should order the constitution to be followed," said Patsy Brumfield in a statement.



"So many of these districts can't wait 10 years like the ballot initiative would do," Musgrove argued.

Other districts have 30 days to join in this lawsuit. They're currently asking for $115 million in back pay.

Musgrove says that shouldn't be a problem given the current balance of the state's rainy day fund.

