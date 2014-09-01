Claiborne County double murder suspect captured

Claiborne County Sheriff Deputies along with troopers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol captured Dennis McCay a little after 6:30 Monday evening. Sheriff Marvin Lucas says McCay killed 28 year old Melvinna Hendrick and 32 year old Kuwanna Williams.

Sheriff Lucas says early this morning he received calls from Melvinna Hedrick family members saying they spotted McCay driving by Hedrick's home. That's when the manhunt began.

"He killed my cousin, left her here with her six children, her six lonesome children," said Alan Hedrick, Melvinna Hedrick's cousin. Do you understand? I want to look that demon in the face."

It was the family members tips and assistance in the search that led police to McCay.

Sheriff Lucas says McCay's car was spotted in a ditch off Tillman Chapel Road. Police believe McCay shot and killed Hedrick and Williams. then dumped their bodies over a bridge into the water. Family members and police are relieved he is in custody.

"He passed by the house, hiding his face and we called the police," said John Burnett, another of Melvina Hedrick's cousins.

"It was just something totally uncalled for," said Sheriff Lucas. "I'm glad we got him off the streets because the community was nervous, I was nervous, so hopefully tonight the community will be at rest knowing that a murderer has been taken off the streets in Claiborne County."

"We were very, very close and I get into my corner and I have my moments," said Alan Hedrick. But now I feel as though I have closure and I can go into the funeral knowing that she was a child of God, happy and relieved."

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.