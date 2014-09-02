Gas Station clerk shot during overnight robbery

Jackson Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a gas station and shot the store clerk three times.

Officer Colendula Green says the shooting happened at the KJ Food Mart on West McDowell Road around 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

Officer Green says the store clerk, who's name has not been released, was taken to Central Mississippi Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

No word yet how much money was taken from the business.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call the Jackson Police Department.

