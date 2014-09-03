Wish lists made for 2nd Amendment Sales Tax Holiday weekend

Outdoor stores are gearing up for a busy weekend. Employees expect sales to meet or exceed Black Friday numbers.

"You tell them they're going to beat the government out of seven percent sales tax, they'll beat your door down two hours early," said Van's Sporting Good's employee Andrew Waldrop.

This will be the first year of the Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. It will last all weekend from September 5-7.

The three-day sales tax break will be on various of hunting gear items, including firearms, ammunition and archery equipment.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves explained one reason the legislation was drafted. He said counties bordering Louisiana were losing out on business from outdoor enthusiasts. Louisiana started the holiday in 2010. Many outdoors enthusiasts say they made the drive to save the cash.

"I went over in Louisiana a few years ago and spent about $3,000 just to save the tax money on rifles and ammunition," said hunter Andy Anderson.

Anderson is glad to see the holiday on the books in Mississippi. He's already started his wish list for the weekend.

"Not on guns but on ammunition," Anderson explained. "I've got too many guns like it is. but if you plan on doing a lot of hunting, go ahead and buy several cases cause you'll save a bunch of money."

The holiday is the result of a Senate bill passed in the 2014 legislative session.

Lt. Governor Reeves looks at it as a win-win for the state.

"The estimates suggest that the loss in revenue to the state is somewhere in the less than million dollars range," Reeves described. "And quite frankly that's minuscule in the overall scheme of things of what we do. People will come and take advantage of this. That's more money in Mississippians' pocket. "

For a list of items eligible for the sales tax exemption, go to the Official Guide to the Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday.

