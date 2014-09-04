Exclusive: Woman saw murder suspect minutes before killings in Claiborne Co.

We are learning more about the murders of two women in Claiborne County and the arrest of Dennis McCay, the suspect.

In an exclusive interview, another woman says she saw McCay shortly before he allegedly killed one of the victims.

We spoke to Rosie "Pepper" Oliver who says she and McCay were friends and had been romantically involved at one point.

"Just a gentleman," explained Oliver. "He was nice and everything, polite and then he just seem to change a little bit so I just tried to ween away."



Oliver says she noticed changes in Dennis McCay's temper weeks before the brutal murders of Melvina Hedrick and Kawanna Williams.

Last Thursday, a short time before Kawanna's death, Oliver says McCay tried to get her to take a ride with him, but she says it was something in her spirit that kept her from going.

"It had to be God," Oliver explained. "Because that's the first time he ever came that I didn't go with him, first time."

Days later, authorities from several agencies caught McCay.

"He better be glad that I didn't find him because I would have put him in the ground," said Hester Williams, Kawanna Williams' mother.

Investigators spent hours interrogating him, but Jefferson County Sheriff, Patrick Walker says there's still no clear motive.

"He didn't really say why, you know the really reason why," said Sheriff Walker. "But I think it's basically because of, based on my knowledge and what I picked up on the conversation, I think it's basically in love with them is what I'd say."

Now, both victim's families are grieving.

"She was a very nice person, and everybody tell me say she be happy at work," said Williams.

"We think about that, the things that she enjoyed, and think about the children and things," said William Smith, Kawanna Williams' uncle. "We just keep moving on because we are a strong family."



Oliver says she learned a big lesson in all of this.

"When you pull away once, one time, just pull away, just let it go, just let it go," she said.

Charges are pending for McCay in Claiborne County. He's scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Both victim's funerals are Saturday.

