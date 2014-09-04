Gov. Bryant wants hold on refugee program in Mississippi

"Over 200 young adults and children that have been sent to this state by the Obama administration and we have no idea where they're at."

That concern has shifted Governor Bryant's focus to the Unaccompanied Refugee Minor Program. Catholic Charities Executive Director Greg Patin says his organization has been running it for more than 30 years now.

"They are certified by the office of refugee resettlement as refugees," Patin explained. "So they are legally here in the united states and we help them acclimate to their new country."

The Department of Human Services distributes the federal dollars to the organization to help with the program.

"Roughly 1.7 million dollars a year," said Patin.

Now, the Governor has given this message to the Obama administration and DHS.

"I told them to stop every program dealing with refugee children until we can sort this out," explained Bryant.

The religious leaders described their Thursday meeting with Bryant as "gracious and cordial." In a statement they said the Governor has promised to carefully consider the situation.

"I'm not critical of these religious leaders," Bryant said. "Catholic Charities doing a very good job and that's a legal program. My concern is it will be taken advantage of by the Obama administration to bring hundreds more into that state."

It's a fear of the unknown sparking action from the Governor.

"I need to be convinced that the problem has been solved," explained Bryant. "That we are not a gateway because we have that particular federally funded program and I am not at that point yet."

Governor Bryant says only 13 states have this type of legal refugee program.He wants to know if there are higher numbers of immigrant children being reported in those states. For now, he wants there to be a hold on any new activity.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

