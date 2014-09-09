New alert system could help find missing kids faster

The pictures and stories that go along with missing children cases are typically enough to grab the public's attention. But authorities want you to see their faces before it's too late.



"Time is always of the essence to try and recover the child and get the child to safe hands," said Mississippi Department of Public Safety Public Affairs Director Warren Strain. "The child may have been transported to another county, another region of the state."



Strain explained that local law enforcement sometimes gets the missing child report and needs to broaden the scope of their search.



"We hate saying no," Strain admitted. "And anytime that we got the call requesting the Amber Alert, we have to go through the criteria."



The Bureau of Investigation had its hands tied if they couldn't check items off this list. That void can now be filled with the Endangered/Missing Child Alert.



"We think this is a great solution when the criteria are not met," said Strain. "Be it we're not sure if the child is in imminent danger. We're not sure if it's an actual abduction. We're not sure if it is a family member or non-family member."



The first activation was Monday. The Leake County Sheriff's Department found Kellsi Grimes' car wrecked on the side of the highway. The Sheriff and the Bureau of Investigations say the new alert made the most sense because they didn't know all the circumstances surrounding Grimes and her 5 year old son. Several tips came pouring in after the alert went out. The mom and child were found safely.



"We're hopeful that it was useful and will be useful in the future," added Strain.



Highway signs, phone alerts and automated TV and radio ads won't get activated like they do for an Amber Alert. The time frame for when these alerts are issued depend heavily on the local agencies. They have to request the Amber or Endangered/Missing Child Alert.

