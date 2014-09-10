Past "spice" users open up about the side effects

Spice or synthetic marijuana was found in Timothy Jones car when he went through a Smith County checkpoint. He later confessed to killing his five children. Their bodies were found in Alabama on Tuesday.

Spice has been outlawed in the Magnolia State since 2010. But cases keep rolling in. We don't know what role, if any, spice may have played in Timothy Jones' violence. But it's brought up questions of its effects.

Two women at the Friendship Connection Center in Jackson admit they experimented with spice in the past.



"Kind of like an out of body experience sort of," said Jennifer Buckner. "You kind of see what's going on but you can't react to it like you would normally react."



They're both in a treatment program trying to kick their drug habit. Jennifer tried the packets early on. Her reason might surprise you.



"Spice was legal at the time and it didn't show up on drug tests," explained Buckner. "So I smoked the spice thinking it would give me a high like marijuana but it didn't."



She said the high only lasted 20 to 30 minutes. So, she'd keep smoking it throughout the day to maintain the high.

Amanda Ingram thought it would just be another part of her drug experiments.



"I've been doing drugs the most part of my life," admitted Ingram. "I like my weed. I like the uppers. The meth, the coke and all that. And a friend of mine just walked up with the spice and asked if I wanted to hit it. And I hit it alright."



Ingram said her face turned pale and she didn't feel like she could walk.



"I don't want it no more," said Ingram. "I'm 41 years old and the drugs I've done, nothing like that. I didn't like it. I really did not like it."



Neither of the women ever felt violent after smoking spice, but worry that it can be laced with other drugs.

"It doesn't surprise me that it's popular," said Buckner. "And it doesn't surprise me that it's in the mix with violence and stuff like that."

"It's getting too easy to get a hold of," added Ingram.



Both women are going through drug treatment at The Friendship Connection in Jackson. For more information about their services, call (601) 373-1533.

