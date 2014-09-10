Sheriff Crumpton: The things he was telling us I just could not believe

The South Carolina man who admitted to killing his five children will be headed to South Carolina Thursday, to face charges. Timothy Ray Jones led authorities to the graves of his children Tuesday, after confessing to the murders. He is being held in Smith County.

South Carolina authorities arrived in Raleigh just before 5:30 Wednesday evening. We received word the transfer of custody won't happen until Thursday and Jones will be headed back to South Carolina Thursday to face charges for murdering his five children.

"We feel that the deaths happened early on, not sure exactly of the time," said Sheriff Lewis McCarty from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Jones was stopped at a Smith County checkpoint over the weekend, where he was arrested for DUI.



"The things he was telling us, I just could not believe that any human could actually do these things. That was my reaction." said Smith County Sheriff Charlie Crumpton. "I don't know his mental well being. I don't that, it's just hard to think anybody in their right mind would do this."

When deputies ran his tag, it hit on a welfare concern for the children, which began this whole investigation. We've been told that vehicle, a 2006 Cadillac Escalade, is already en route to South Carolina.

Two teams from South Carolina are on their way here. One to pick up Jones. Another group to pick up evidence collected by authorities here in this case, from the state of Mississippi and Alabama.

"We're proud our parts are over," said Sheriff Crumpton. "I do feel sorry for South Carolina for what they're fixing to go through. It will be a lengthy process. Nothing good will come out of it either way. It's a sad outcome for a family. A sad ending for a family. Sad ending for law enforcement. "

Evidence in the case, collected by several law enforcement agencies, was turned over to South Carolina authorities Thursday afternoon. So far there is not indication if he will receive federal charges for crossing state lines.

Sheriff Crumpton says that Jones told him he had been zig zagging on back roads since he left the state of Alabama, trying to avoid big cities and law enforcement. His final destination was Las Vegas.

