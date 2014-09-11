Clinton students talk 9/11

It's been 13 years since terrorist attacks changed the fabric of America. Now, the younger generation is telling us how they've been affected.

"I distinctly remember all the teachers running into like a little circle and they were talking and now I know it's about what happened," Clinton High School senior Lane Wilson recalled. "At the time, I didn't know."

"Of course the kids, we are all oblivious because nobody knew what was happening," said senior Anthony Scales. "There was sort of a sense that something was wrong."

Now high school seniors, Anthony Scales and Lane Wilson were 4 years old and in preschool when the 9/11 attacks happened. Because of that, they don't remember what it was like to live in a pre 9/11 world.

"The whole never forget thing, it's not so much a new introduction to our philosophies as it has become a fact of life," said Scales. "You know this is the world we have to deal with."

They say it's taken more research to better understand what unfolded that day. But they don't share the same emotional connection as the older generations.

"It's frustrating to know that you can't do anything about it visual you're powerless pretty much just hard to understand," explained Wilson.

4th graders at Eastside Elementary in Clinton weren't even born when the terrorists attacked, but they've watched videos of that fateful day.

"I was terrified and I was just like I hope that never happens again in the world," said fourth grader Mikayla Bibb.

The kids got a first hand account from a former New York City firefighter via Skype.

"Once I got down there, I actually was involved in getting out the last survivor they pulled out alive," described Carl Schramm.

Schramm lost 19 of the men who worked in his station that day. It's a reality the students are trying to put into perspective.

"I think it's sad and I think it helps everybody to be more grateful for what they have," said fourth grader Joshua Chavez.

Some Clinton residents helped raise money for that New York City firefighter's station in the wake of 9/11. He was patient Thursday, answering questions from several kids.

