State Park gets makeover during "Annual Day of Service"

The cool weather made for a perfect day to clean up Lefluer Bluff State Park, and the popular attraction was the venue for Helping Hands/Linking Arms annual day of service.

Hundreds of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and missionaries spent hours cutting branches, painting, and cleaning up the park.

Annie Smith and Taylor Dutton were among those volunteers. The two embarked on an 18 month long missionary trip and one of their stops was Jackson, Mississippi.

"It's really cool especially like not being from here but we try to get involved with the community because that's what we do as missionaries, we're out here to serve people and to serve God," said Annie Smith, a volunteer from Hamilton, Montana.

The project that was triggered by the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Organizers wanted to devote their time to a service project per year in different parts of the United States.

"Between 200-600 at almost every event we've had and it's a mix of those from the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and also other churches around town who we just invite anybody's who wants to come to come," said Greg Cromin, a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Lefluer Bluff State Park could surely use the sprucing up, especially due to limited resources.

"Staff of 6 people to oversee this 400 acre park and very rarely do they get everything done, this is a blessing to them," said John Coughlin, executive director of this year's project and member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

From painting pavilions to weeding to cleaning up the park's playground, people of all ages chipped in.

"Thank Goodness the good Lord allowed good weather today so we were able to come out and get it taken care of," said Eddie James, a local volunteer and member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

A win-win not only for the park, but for the hundreds of volunteers like Smith and Dutton who love to give back.

"It just feels good. I know that this is what our savior would do," said Taylor Dutton, volunteer from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Organizers of this event are already researching their next big day of service project. If you have a business or own a location that may need some serious work you can contact John Coughlin at 601-718-1324.

