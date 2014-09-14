Family seeks closure in Jefferson Co. woman's murder - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Family seeks closure in Jefferson Co. woman's murder

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Treneccia Collins (Source: Family) Treneccia Collins (Source: Family)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

It's been more than a year since 24-year-old Treneccia Collins of Jefferson County was murdered and police have still not solved her case.
 
Her family is pleading for answers regarding her death. They hope a court case Monday involving one of the last people who saw Collins will create some developments.

Treneccia Collins was murdered back in May of 2013. Family members say she last seen with her two roommates, Lauren Godley and Charoyd Bell. 

"Those were the last two who we had visuals of her being with that night," said Veronica Collins, Treneccia Collins sister. "It was life changing because that face we were use to seeing, we no longer see that," said Veronica Collins, sister of the victim. 

Veronica Collins holds back tears as she explains the murder of her younger sister.  

"I just miss seeing her face, I miss seeing her with her son being a mother and I miss her purpose here in life, " added Collins.

The 24-year-old suffered a single gun shot wound to the chest. Police found her body in a cemetery near East Mont Olive Baptist Church. 

"We've got a lot of evidence, but we still have a lot more and I feel in my heart that there are people out there who have knowledge of this murder. And if they will just come forward and tell us what they know and be realistic about it, it will help us get this murder solved," said Jefferson County Sheriff, Peter Walker.  
 
Sheriff Walker says by putting the case in the media's attention again, he hopes that will spark some leads.

"Even though I know that we can't do anything else for my sister, I know that we can receive closure just knowing, knowing what happened, how it happened, why," said Veronica Collins.

Family members say Collins was preparing for nursing school. 

"She was just an all around person, she loved shopping, she loved involvement with her friends"

Although it's been more than a year - Collins family says it's the good memories of her that keep them hopeful that an arrest will be made soon. 

"I'm just thankful for the memories that we captured with her," Veronica added. 

"Keep in mind there's a mom there's a sister there's a brother that's hurting as a result of Collins murder so come forward I'm encouraging people to come forward. If you know something then contact us," said Sheriff Walker.
 
Monday, we've learned Charoyd Bell is expected in a Hazlehurst court room on unrelated gun charges. The family plans to attend the hearing to get more answers about Treneccia's death.
 
If you have any information please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, at 601-786-3403.

