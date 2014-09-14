Family seeks closure in Jefferson Co. woman's murder

It's been more than a year since 24-year-old Treneccia Collins of Jefferson County was murdered and police have still not solved her case.

Her family is pleading for answers regarding her death. They hope a court case Monday involving one of the last people who saw Collins will create some developments.

Treneccia Collins was murdered back in May of 2013. Family members say she last seen with her two roommates, Lauren Godley and Charoyd Bell.

"Those were the last two who we had visuals of her being with that night," said Veronica Collins, Treneccia Collins sister. "It was life changing because that face we were use to seeing, we no longer see that," said Veronica Collins, sister of the victim.

Veronica Collins holds back tears as she explains the murder of her younger sister.