Doctor discusses blurred line between discipline and abuse

For many people, there's a thin blurred line between discipline and child abuse. Adrian Peterson's case has put the question in the spotlight.

Pediatrician Dr. Scott Benton has a forensics specialty. He works with the Children's Justice Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and is often left to make that important call.



"Intent does form part of the ultimate conclusion but I don't use intent when I'm looking at an injury," said Benton. "So if the parent committed the act, that's the first element of it."



The extent of those injuries is also a guidebook for doctors on when to alert authorities.



"For medical personnel, bruising is a sign of abuse," explained Benton. "It's a sign that spanking has gone too far or overboard. Certainly any break of the skin like cuts or lacerations, any internal injury."



The location of those injuries make a difference. If it is a blow to the head, neck or abdomen,for example, it raises a red flag. Benton advocates for parenting that involves no spanking.



"You can potentially lose it or go overboard," Dr. Benton described. "And then all of a sudden you're in the same situation as Adrian Peterson."



He says the controversy is born out of a culture we've created.



"As an American culture, as a Southern culture, there is a great tolerance for spanking," Benton described. "In part, because it's not a hundred percent that spanking causes problems. But it's high enough that it is worthy of getting rid of."

Mississippi toughened its child abuse law last year. It takes a stair-step approach to penalizing offenders. It also helps bridge that critical gap between the legal and medical definition of child abuse.

