Thieves target Holmes County farmers

We're in the beginning of fall harvest season and some Holmes County farmers are already experiencing setbacks.

A number of thefts targeting farmers have been reported.

Sheriff Willie March says his department has received four reports of stolen farm equipment. Some of the stolen tractors are valued at up to $55,000 dollars.

"It's very expensive we're looking at 80,000 to 100,000 dollars right here," said local farmer, Darrell Green.

Green, of Southside Farms, is hoping his farm isn't the next one hit after a rash of thefts.

"At a crucial time of the year like now at harvest and when you really need it and it comes back missing, it sets you back and all that time looking for other equipment," Green explained.

Sheriff March says thieves have targeted farms off Emory road in West, MS, highway 14 east in Ebenezer and Salam road in Pickens.

"So far we haven't had any leads right now," said Sheriff March. "We are questioning people in the community who may have heard something or seen something that may can help us to put on the right road to try to locate some of the items and also listing these items that are stolen maybe some law enforcement run that number on them."

Three tractors, 2 hay bailers, a bush hog loader and a pick up truck were reported stolen.

Sheriff March says those items can range anywhere from $2,000 to more than $50,000 dollars and he believes the incidents are related.

Green hopes some arrests are made soon - especially because of fall harvest.

