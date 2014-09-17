No refusal DUI checkpoints driving controversy

At a DUI checkpoint one minute and getting blood drawn the next. Lt. Johnny Poulos with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says it can happen...legally.

"If you refuse the breath test we still have to keep going with the investigation and we're not going to let somebody drive off if we feel like they're impaired," explained Poulos.

Poulos said officers can speed up the process of putting the case in court if they feel it's needed.

"The judge has to decide if there is enough probable cause there to issue a search warrant for blood to be drawn," Poulos described.

The process is just more concentrated during enforcement periods like Labor Day weekend. Judges are on call and registered nurses are in the jails of participating counties.

But DUI defense attorney Kevin Camp reminds clients of the warning you're read. It says you have the right to refuse the breathalyzer test.

This "no refusal" initiative doesn't make it simple and Camp doesn't think it's even legal.

"They're circumventing the state statutes," he said. "The statute even goes as far as saying that when a person refuses a test--then none shall be given."

If you read the statute, it only singles out the breath test in the field. Camp thinks once you've refused, you shouldn't be forced to take ANY tests. But Poulos says MHP has a different view.

"The bottom line with this type of initiative is to make sure people arrive home safely to their destinations," said Poulos. "No one wants to make that knock on the door to a loved one to inform them that their son or daughter is not coming home."

Eight counties participated in the No Refusal initiative during Labor Day weekend. MHP plans to better publicize the program in the future.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

