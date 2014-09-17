HCC gets a grenade launcher through a military surplus program

The Department of Defense is stirring controversy for providing military equipment and weapons to school and university police. According to a Washington Post study, Hinds Community College received a grenade launcher through the 10-33 Program.

In a statement, the school says the grenade launcher was purchased in 1988 by a former Campus Police Chief, who retired in 2003. It remained on the college inventory, but according to the statement, has never been used for any purpose on the campus.

The 10-33 program provides military surplus items for just a 4 percent state tax fee, which is a huge discount from what they are valued at.

Locally, several law enforcement agencies have cashed in on the deals. For example, Adam County received a helicopter and Rankin County also has discounted weapons.

Wednesday, we got reaction from students at Hinds Community College about having a grenade launcher.

"I actually think that's a wonderful idea especially with me being a Hinds student on campus," said student Zimrie Magee. "I feel more protected and I'm actually glad that we have that resource."

"I don't like it," said student Clifford Daniels, Jr. "Honestly, just because there are, you know, some crazy folks, students, you know, that look for something to get into.

College President Dr. Clyde Muse said the grenade launcher will be declared as surplus to the needs of the college, and upon approval of the Board of Trustees, will be disposed of according to legal means.

