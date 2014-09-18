Mississippi Army National Guard won't miss a paycheck

Money woes are on the mend for some service men and women. Despite previous concerns, Mississippi's Army National Guard won't go without a check this month.

The National Guard shifted it's plans but Major General Leon Collins says make no mistake, they're going to drill this month. A federal budget shortfall forced the Guard to postpone September's drill weekend. They were buying time till the money was available for their checks.

"You've got to make sure that we're taking care of our soldiers don't miss a paycheck to where it may hurt them financially in their household," explained Collins.

The money made it in place in the nick of time because drills are set for September 27-28.

"I think there was some talk about the National Guard being broke," said Collins. "We weren't broke. We just had to get authority to move money from one particular account to another account to make up for a shortage that we had over there."

That authorization to transfer money into the appropriate account happened Wednesday.

"So no one's going to miss a drill check," assured Collins.

All branches of the military were honored by Mississippi Blood Services Thursday. During that time, Collins spoke about the need to keep the military ready, especially with the tensions in the Middle East.

"We're getting to the point now that you just have to be ready all the time because you don't know where things are going to pop up," said Collins. "Our state of readiness has to stay at the very top. You know, we've got to be ready to go as soon as the President makes the call."

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

