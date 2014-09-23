Will the Rankin Co. reservoir community become a resort area?

"It will bring more business, more revenue to Rankin County," said Ashley Deere, who visits the Reservoir often. Source: WLBT

A huge vote is taking place Tuesday that will determine whether the Rankin County side of the Ross Barnett Reservoir will become a resort area.

If approved then restaurants on that side will be allowed to sell liquor and wine.

Earlier this year legislation was passed that stated if at least 20 percent of voters signed a petition the issue would go to a special election. Similar legislation has passed in Flowood in 2009 and Pearl in 2011.

"We were required to get like 1470 and we ended up getting over 2200. We feel like we have great support," said Bobby Cleveland of the Barnett Reservoir Foundation. "Everybody want to make it a liquor issue or call it a liquor issue it's really not it's just the opportunity to expand and have decent restaurants closer to our neighborhood."

Monday afternoon, Doug Hiscr, took his opposition to the streets.

"And I just think about our kids we don't need drunk drivers on the road and I'm out here obviously because I feel strongly about it, because this is my community, it's where I raise my family," Hirscr explained.

This is legislation board members have been pushing for years.

"We already have beer out here adding liquor to the menu is just an adult decision whether you emergency to chose a glass of wine or a beer you still have alcohol in either one of them," said David Wilshire a resident of Rankin County.

In order to pass it has to have a majority plus 1 vote.

"It will bring more business, more revenue to Rankin County," said Ashley Deere, who visits the Reservoir often.

Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Only those who live on the Pearl River Water Supply District Land are eligible to vote.

