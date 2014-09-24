Family seeks answers in Pike County inmate's death

We are finally hearing from the family of a Pike County inmate who died over the weekend. Officers found John W. Gill slumped over in his Pike County prison cell Saturday morning and his family is seeking answers.

Pike County Sheriff Mark Shepard says Gill was arrested and booked into the Pike County jail around 1:00 a.m. Saturday on a disorderly conduct charge.

Gill got into a fight with officers at the jail and was pepper sprayed. The next day officers found him dead.

Missy Brown explains how her daughter Alyssa gave her the sad news.

"She couldn't stop crying, she couldn't even talk to me and that's when I found out," said Brown. "No matter what he's done, or the things that he's done, the trouble that he's gotten into, nobody's perfect. We all have fault. He didn't deserve to die, he didn't deserve it."

The family is making sure Gill's death isn't swept under a rug. They started a Facebook page: Justice for John W. Gill, which has over 500 likes.

"I will miss his humor the most, his personality," Alyssa Brown, Gill's daughter explained.

Gill will be laid to rest Thursday.

We reached out to the Pike County Coroner to get an update on Gill's autopsy which was performed Monday, but did not receive a call back.

