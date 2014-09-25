3-year-old wanders away from Brandon daycare

Camden was unharmed, but his mother was upset that the workers at the daycare had no idea where her child was, despite several security cameras. Source: WLBT

A parent's worst nightmare came true in Brandon on Tuesday. A 3-year-old wandered away from his daycare and the staff had no idea he was missing.

Brittany Groover says her son Camden was unaccounted for at Lake Village Learning Center for at least 2 hours.

"I had so many emotions I was...I could barely breathe, said Groover.

Groover says her son Camden somehow wandered away from the Lake Village Learning Center and walked to their Brandon home.

"He could have gotten picked up and no one would have known," said Groover. "I wouldn't have got the call from my son saying he's here. The daycare didn't know that he was gone."

The family's neighborhood is directly behind daycare. Groover says fortunately her older son, Andrew, was home when Camden showed up.

"If I wasn't here anything could have happen," said Andrew. "So I was very thankful for my mom letting me be a bus rider."

Camden was unharmed, but his mother was upset that the workers at the daycare had no idea where her child was, despite several security cameras.

"I asked," said Groover. "I said 'well can you tell me where he's at right now?'. So she got up and left the office and went to the classroom and other areas that they might travel during the day, and then she came back to the office and said well did someone pick him up earlier."

"No, he walked home" replied Groover.

The daycare owner, who didn't want to go on camera released this statement:

"We are taking all necessary security measures to make sure this doesn't happen again. The teacher responsible for Camden has been reprimanded with suspension. It was human error. We dropped the ball and we truly apologize to the family. We will make sure this will not happen again".

"I mean, we're human," said Groover. "I can see where we might miss a head count but two hours late you don't even realize that a child isn't in your classroom."

Groover says she can no longer trust the daycare's system.

"He will not be going back there because I'm trying to forgive but I can't forget," and the trust isn't there anymore."

