Woman outraged after father's gravestone found dumped on side of the road

The gravestone that was found, dumped, on the side of the road Source: JPD

What would you do if your loved one's gravestone was found discarded and damaged on the side of the road?

That's what happened to one woman, who was shocked when she came across her father's on Facebook.

A veteran's gravestone was found in the grass, dumped at the intersection of Valley Street and Utica Street in Jackson.

The marker reads:

Riley Moffett

SP4

U.S. Army

Vietnam

July 7, 1948

July 14, 2013

Authorities contacted WLBT about the find. They said that they have no idea how it ended up there or where it came from.

Police officers asked us if we could help them find out more information about where the gravestone came from.

"It's pretty interesting with me being a veteran I decided to try to see if I can make contact with family and reference getting headstone put back in its natural place," explained Officer Andy Gray.

We posted a picture of the gravestone to Facebook, asking if anyone recognized it. In just minutes, our Facebook friends began googling for information and making phone calls.

As it turns out, Mr. Moffett is buried at the VA cemetery in Newton. His REAL stone is still there.

Somehow, Mr. Moffet's daughter, Fela Moffett Conwell of Gary, Indiana, saw our post on Facebook.

She was very upset after finding out that her father's gravestone was dumped on the side of the road.

She wrote back to our fans saying:

"Thanks everyone, that is my father, Riley Moffett. I am investigating this issue as we speak. This really hurts my feelings and breaks my heart. I miss my daddy so much. I will keep everyone posted. Thanks a bunch."



When she contacted the cemetery they explained to her what happened.

According to the cemetery, a trucking company, Yellow Freight, delivered the gravestone to their cemetery, but it was damaged.

They took it away, and it was replaced with a new one.

The one found dumped on the side of the road was the original, damaged gravestone.

Conwell said that "the gravestone was white. The officer said it was so damage, they had to clean it up before they posted those pictures."

"I know my dad put a lot of time into the years he was in the service.," Conwell explained Friday. "Why would somebody do something like this? Why would you disgrace my father?"

Conwell told WLBT that "people in Washington are angry that this happened to a veteran's headstone... and someone is going to be punished."

The National Cemetery Administration confirms they are investigating the case. They said the proper procedure is for damaged markers to be destroyed. That should've been the responsibility of the freight company. The Administration is still working to find out what went wrong.

Fela thanked WLBT for posting it and she thanks our Facebook fans. She says she's very grateful to everyone who took interest in her father's story.