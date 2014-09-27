More Details: Jefferson County traffic stop leads to early morning shooting

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate a deputy involved shooting.

Sheriff Peter Walker said the suspect, Robert Robinson fired several rounds at one of his deputies and people standing nearby after leading police on a chase Saturday morning.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Sheriff Walker said his deputy noticed Robert Robinson driving erratically and swerving on Highway 61 in Lorman.

Police said the deputy tried to pull Robinson over when he allegedly sped off and hit an embankment near The Old Country Store.

Sheriff Walker said a male passenger in Robinson's car surrendered. Robinson ran off.

While the deputy was questioning the male passenger, investigators said Robinson came back, jumped into the deputy's patrol car and sped off.

Later, authorities said Robinson returned to the scene in another vehicle and fired several shots at the deputy and people standing around.

"Never dealt with a situation where a person would steal a vehicle and return to the scene and fire shots. That's very unusual. It's my belief that person is strong out on something, some type of drugs," said Sheriff Walker.

No one was injured in the shooting.

After an hour and a half search that included K-9 units, Robinson was located and arrested.

In his car, deputies found marijuana, about $2,000 in cash, ammunition, knives and pills.

We're told the deputy's vehicle that Robinson sped off in was found wrecked in a ditch. Robinson faces aggravated assault on a police officer, felony taking a motor vehicle, and possession of drugs with intent charges.

