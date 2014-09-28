Masked robber gets away with undisclosed amount of money at Clinton Blvd. store

Location of robbery on Clinton Blvd. in Jackson

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a robbery of a convience store on Clinton Boulevard.

JPD Officer Colendula Green said on Sunday around 6:40 a.m. officersresponded to the Shell Spring Mart, located at 4747 Clinton Boulevard regarding a robbery.

Green said the manager, reported an unknown black male had entered the store wearing a tan and blue baseball cap, a blue bandana andblue T-shirt draped across his face.

According to Green the suspect immediately walked around theregister and demanded money.

The manager complied with the suspect's orders andgave him an undisclosed amount of money.

We are told the suspect fled the scene in a bluecompact vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6'1" tall and weighing 250 lbs. He was said to have been wearing atan and blue baseball cap, blue shirt, black jacket and blue pants.

There were no reported injuries.

