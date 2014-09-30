Several Hinds County employees terminated

Tuesday is the last day of work for several Hinds County employees. A recent budget approval included layoffs for seven administrative positions. The workers received termination letters on September 15th.

Hinds County administrator, Carmen Davis, says the county could no longer afford those positions. The total salaries equal to about $270,000 per year.

"It was a 3-2 vote to accept the budget as it was and that did eliminate our positions," said Pamela Young, one of the workers who was affected. She's an administrative assistant at the Hinds County Department of Human Services.

"It really was heartbreaking because I couldn't understand why and being in a position, it wasn't like the jobs were irrelevant because you're taking someone's livelihood," Young explained.

Young, a 23 year employee with the county, was notified about the potential layoffs with a letter in August.

"These are employees that work for the state but are funded by the county and it just come to a point that the county could no longer afford to fund the state operation," said Davis. "We definitely tried to get them a heads up," said Davis.

Davis says the reason for the layoffs was budget reductions. The Board of Supervisors is operating with a general fund of $54 million dollars and it's fully balanced, but officials say they are always looking for ways to cut.

Young says they could have looked elsewhere.

"I believe they could have because possibly several years ago they did furloughs," said Young. "They may have could have looked at taking some cuts in salaries across the county instead of just terminating positions."



Davis believes the state is picking up some of those eliminated positions, but Young isn't counting on that.

"We don't have anywhere else to turn to right now, we are scuffling trying to find employment quickly," Young said. "I feel it was a slap in the face because when you have dedicated I, myself and along with the other young ladies a long time residence in Hinds County, city of Jackson, we've lived here raised here, others are raising their families here and to just have the bottom taken from under you what do you do."

