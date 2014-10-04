Ole Miss makes history, beats Alabama for first time since 2003

History was made at Ole Miss Saturday.For the first time ever, ESPN College GameDay, broadcasted live from "The Grove" hours before the Ole Miss, Alabama battle.Ole Miss is now on the national map, earlier Saturday Katy Perry made a guest appearance on ESPN's College GameDay."It's been crazy, very packed, lots of people everywhere, but lots of fun," said Alabama fan Elizabeth Fields"I was there in 2003, so it seems like 30 years ago, but it's a great win," added Ole Miss fan, Mike Zibby."This is probably one of the best games I've ever been to...I've been to Texas before two-years ago and this tops it, literally the best atmosphere," said Sal Sanchez of Savannah, GA."It was unbelievable, we're still saying touch me...we beat Alabama," said Ole Miss fan Dorothy Maddox."It was the best day ever, I helped tear down the goal post at the end of the game and helped carry it all the way to The Grove and it's probably the best day to be a student on this campus, added Ole Miss Senior, Brittany Venson.



"Alabama always had the strong team and they do good, but today we just out man powered them, out coached them, and we are proud of them," added Ole Miss fan Steve Turner.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.