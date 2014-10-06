Mississippi looks back on historic football weekend

Rival teams in the Magnolia State are sharing the national spotlight. Major wins for Mississippi State and Ole Miss still have the state buzzing. Mississippi State beat Texas A&M. Ole Miss beat Alabama. Those wins will translate to more than just the 2014 records.

"To me when I look at the polls and I see Ole Miss third tied with Mississippi State in the national poll," said Executive Director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum Rick Cleveland. "To me it's like college football on LSD. I mean it just looks weird."

Cleveland knows the state is watching history in the making.

"Mississippi State and Ole Miss together have never been ranked in the top ten together," explained Cleveland.

The game balls have already been collected from Oxford and Starkville. They'll eventually find a place at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum because they want to make sure and commemorate this historic weekend.

It's history put into context by former Governor William Winter.

"Now to come to expect we're going to be competitive," described Winter. "I think that's one thing that's happening, we have now developed a confidence in our ability to compete. As I say, not just on the football field but however we want to measure it."

You'd have to roll back the hands of time to 8 days before the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 to see both teams experiencing this kind of success.

"I watched one of the greatest games of all times when Ole Miss and Mississippi State played for the Southeastern Conference title," recalled Winter. "The only time they've ever done that."

Winter covered the game as a sports writer for the student newspaper at Ole Miss. State won that day 6-0. Since then, he's watched the up's and down's of both programs.

"I never thought I would live long enough to see that kind of excellence shaping up on the Mississippi gridiron," said Winter.

Rick Cleveland points out that a lot depends on how the teams play from now on. He says each game gets a little bigger when you're playing at this level.

"I've covered sports in this state for almost half a century and I would say that last weekend is the biggest weekend in all that time," Cleveland said.



Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.