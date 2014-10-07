Ebola scares pop up across the state of MS

Ebola scares are turning up in Mississippi, but so far, that's all they are, scares.



Patients are showing up at local hospitals exhibiting potential symptoms of the virus.

Officials with the UMMC confirm they quarantined, questioned and eventually released a patient after determining that patient did not have Ebola.

The same situation happened at two other hospitals in the state.

Sunday night, a patient went to UMMC's Emergency Room complaining of symptoms similar to those who have Ebola.

"Everyone's alarm level is heightened and people are very concerned, but really the only people at risk are people who traveled to West Africa and then those small amount of people who were exposed to the gentleman in Texas," said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, an Epidemiologist from the Mississippi Department of Health.

The patient at UMMC was quarantined, and released after it was determined low risk.

WLBT News has also learned a patient was evaluated for Ebola at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo this weekend and in Vicksburg.

A patient showed up at Vicksburg's River Region Hospital Monday morning. That turnout out to be a false alarm. Afterward, the hospital issued the following statement:

River Region Medical Center is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding the appropriate screening of any patient who may come to our Emergency Department exhibiting symptoms that could be associated with Ebola.

Today, a patient in our Emergency Department reported having been in contact with an individual who had recently traveled from West Africa. In accordance with the CDC's guidelines, the patient was immediately isolated and the hospital contacted the Department of Health.

Following a careful and thorough review of the patient's symptoms and risk factors, the Department of Health and the CDC have determined that this patient does not require testing for Ebola.

The hospital appreciates the fast response of public health authorities and we are pleased that our staff and processes worked to appropriately assess the patient's condition. Although we believe it is highly unlikely there would be an Ebola case in our community, we remain alert and ready to provide care, if necessary.

All patients reported having been in contact with individuals who recently traveled to West Africa.

"They were isolated briefly until the situation was understood and so basically the isolation procedures would be placed in a private room where other people can't have access to you without using the proper protective gear," Dr. Dobbs explained.

Officials with the state department of health stress if there were any possibilities of a person having Ebola, the state is prepared and is taking all necessary precautions.

"It makes me feel scared because I have diabetes, and congenital heart disease which I cannot fight off any types of bacteria," said Linda Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Public health officials are taking the Ebola scares seriously, and says all proper precautions will take place.

"Part of the public health response will be to identify contacts for those individuals, monitor those individuals, and quarantine those individuals as needed so there wouldn't be transmission," Dr. Dobbs said.

Individuals in Jackson and the metro area are hoping the CDC gets control of the situation, so an outbreak isn't likely.

"They need to be screen people who come in from these countries more carefully," said Elizabeth Scott of Fondren. "This Ebola epidemic in West Africa has been going on for quite some time."

Dr. Dobbs says an Ebola case in Jackson and in the state is highly unlikely, but if you would like to learn more about the virus just go to the CDC website.