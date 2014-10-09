Campaigning with less than a month till election day

Not every campaign stop is of the formal sort. Thursday it was good old-fashioned hand shakes and fliers for Democratic Senate candidate Travis Childers.

"About 26 days out, said Childers. "Campaign's going great."

Childers likes stops like the the one at Jackson burger joint CS's. He says he's learning more about what the people want in Washington.

"We're going to prove that this is not so much only a red state," explained Childers. "As we travel around, I will tell you that people are far less interested in party than they are in the person."

Campaign fatigue seemed to set in after the nasty Republican primary.

"Trust me," said Childers. "The people of this state are keenly aware that for one long campaign season, those two candidates spent a lot of time talking about each other but not a lot of time talking about average Mississippians."

Childers wants voters to know he supports raising the minimum wage and equal pay for equal work. He's trying to separate himself from Republican Thad Cochran. He and Childers both spoke at the American Legion fundraiser in Tupelo Monday. Cochran is keeping experience at the top of his selling points to voters.

"Being able to target funds to needed program in Mississippi," Cochran explained Monday."This has been especially helpful during times of disaster."

Cochran also released a new TV spot this week. The ad is titled, "Working"

"About why it's important to keep the ship of state afloat with strong commitments to freedom and opportunity for our country and national security," said Cochran.

Meanwhile, Childers is still asking for a debate with Cochran. Cochran has not responded to any invitations.



