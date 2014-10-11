Getting ready for GameDay in Starkville

All eyes are on Starkville as number three Mississippi State prepares to play number two Auburn.

It's GameDay eve on the Mississippi State campus



It will likely be the sound of clanging cowbells on steroids by the time they kick off in Davis Wade stadium Saturday. The Senior associate athletics director says last week's visit by SEC Nation helped them prepare.



“We're going to roll out that maroon carpet," said Scott Wetherbee, Senior Associate Athletic Director. "We're going to show them how hospitable we are here. We actually gave the GameDay crew cowbells this morning. And we're excited about showing them a little bit about our traditions.”

It's the first time for GameDay to broadcast from MSU.



“It's amazing and it's encouraging, the fact that we've supported this team for so long and finally something is happening with it,”

Some Bulldog fans have been camped out waiting to set up tents for hours.





“We've been out here since about 5 o'clock this morning holding our spot down making sure we get a good spot for the game this weekend right next to the dog walk,” said sophmore Jack Weeden.

Some of these fans say they're going to camp out here in the junction overnight just to make sure and get a prime location for College Gameday when it starts broadcasting bright and early.”



School President, Dr. Mark Keenum, has a tough time wiping the smile off his face.

"Athletics, the exposure. Again, it's the front porch of our home I guess," said Dr. Keenum. "It gives people a chance to learn more about who we are through the great exposure we're receiving."

Keenum is watching with pride as his beloved bulldogs take center stage.

“Lifelong Mississippi State Bulldogs fan from the high ring in my cowbell," said Dr. Keenum. "To see our university have this type of success and exposure is just very heartwarming to me personally.”



It's another landmark weekend for football in the Magnolia State., and you can hear the cowbells.said Grad student Hannah Scarborugh.