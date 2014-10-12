MSU and Auburn fans anticipate the big game

It was ringing cowbells in Starkville Saturday as Mississippi State competed against top seeded Auburn.

It's been six seasons since both teams competed in one of the ugliest games in college football history.

This was the first time the ESPN College GameDay show held its broadcast from Mississippi State, and boy did fans pack The Junction.

We caught up with fans before the big game and here's how they prepared for the showdown.

"Oh it's no doubt bucket list for me. I've always wanted to go to game day this has been awesome, been an awesome experience best atmosphere no doubt ever at Mississippi State," said MSU fan Austin Reed.

Tail gaiting started early at The Junction.

This is just a huge thing for our team for our state for our Alma mater we're just pumped to be here to celebrate and to teach our children the grate historical traditions of Mississippi State," added MSU Alum, Cyndi Hodges.

"It's just amazing to see people, license plates from everywhere down here to support Mississippi State," said Stephanie Rufus of Clarksville, TN.

"Auburn fans are good, State fans are good. I've never seen it this packed before in my life," said MSU fan Clay Davis.

We also found a few brave Auburn fans sprinkled in the mix.

"It's an incredible environment. I don't think it gets any better than this #2 versus #3 it's pretty awesome," said Auburn fan David Westbrooks.

"Definitely made the trip to Starkville. Love Starkville. Fans here are great, but I don't think Mississippi fans stand a chance today. I'm picking Auburn by 7," said Auburn fan David Floyd.

Bulldogs have never been ranked this high in program history.

And major league baseball pitcher and GameDay picker Jonathan Papelbon also made a special appearance .

"I never thought in a million years that college GameDay will be here but you know it's here and I'm just absolutely living it up," said Preston Haynes of Flowood.

This game definitely will go down in the record books.

