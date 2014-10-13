Right to hunt and fish will be on November ballot

Hunting and fishing is big business in the Magnolia State.





You'll have the power to decide if it becomes a state constitutional right in November.



"It will make it a right," said Jim Walker, with the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. "You have a right to free speech. You have a right to a free press. Let's have a right to hunt and fish."



Walker says the amendment was passed by the legislature in 2012 but is scheduled to be on this year's ballot.



"There are people with agendas in this country who want to take your guns you want to take away hunting and fishing," explained Walker. "When this passes it will be a major deterrent for anybody who like to try.



Mississippi would join 17 other states, if it passes. Opponents think these amendments make it seem like the threat to hunting and fishing is worse than it really is.



Anytime there's mention of gun control, Todd Sarrotte says spots like Van's Sporting Goods gets busy.



"When you see runs like that, it's people wanting to preserve the rights," described Sarrotte who is manager at Van's.



"I think for years to come, that it's important," he said. Setting a distinction more than just the privilege we're granted."



You can vote on the constitutional amendment on November 4th.



