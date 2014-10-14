Flooding affects residents in Yazoo City - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Flooding affects residents in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, MS (Mississippi News Now) - Torrential rain and flash floods were a problem in Yazoo City Monday. Emergency Management says there were no major damage reports, but residents will be dealing with flooding issues well into Tuesday.

People who live at the Yazoo City Senior Citizen Apartment complex says they are, unfortunately, use to it.

"It gets so bad, so bad you can't even get out," said Annie Fountain who has lived there for years.

 For most of Monday afternoon and evening, rain pounded parts of Yazoo City and the county. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says there were no major damage reports throughout the city and county. However, residents say the flooding is the larger issue.

"This going to be a little swimming pool right here," said Yazoo City resident Robert Robertson. "you basically can walk out here and just fall in. You have to watch your car come through here. You might hit a mud puddle because if it continues to rain you not going to be able to come up this street. We don't get the worst part of it, you go up the street, you'll have to reroute roads sometimes."

Robertson is referring to the Magnolia Apartments, where they are dealing with some of the same issues.

"They just need to clean the drainage out, that's what causes the problem is the drainage," said Annie Fountain, resident of Yazoo City Senior Citizen Apartments.  

"It should have a better escape system when you drain the water because even when a couple months ago we had a little girl drown because it was so much rain we couldn't do nothing," Robertson explained. 

